A former Big 12 foe is joining the Mountaineer football team.

Wide receiver Jaylen Ellis, formerly of the Baylor Bears, announced his commitment to the WVU football team via social media on Tuesday.

The 6-3 pass catcher comes to West Virginia with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

As a redshirt junior last season, Ellis played in five games, tallying three catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. Each grab traveled at least 47 yards, and he recorded a 57-yard catch against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Ellis appeared in just two games during the 2021 season. One of those games was against West Virginia, a contest in which he made one catch for three yards.

Ellis’ most game action came in 2022, when he appeared in nine games and made one start.

The Round Rock, Texas native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He committed to the Bears over Arizona, Michigan, Tennessee, TCU, and other programs.