Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride records first NBA basket vs. Suns

It took him a few games, but Deuce McBride has scored his first NBA points — and did so in just the way you’d expect one of Bob Huggins’ former players to score.

McBride stole a Chris Paul pass on one end of the floor, and then went coast-to-coast for a left-handed layup and his first basket as a Knick.

Watch the highlight below from the Knicks’ official Twitter account:

McBride logged a field goal, assist, rebound and steal in four minutes of action in New York’s 118-97 loss to the Suns. It was McBride’s sixth appearance this season for the Knicks.

The former Mountaineer guard recently played a brief stint with the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G-League affiliate. He dropped 25 points on Nov. 17 in a 104-98 win over the Long Island Nets before being recalled to the NBA roster.

The Knicks selected McBride in the second round of last summer’s NBA Draft. He led WVU in scoring in his final season as a Mountaineer.