2011 MLB Draft pick will be sidelined yet again due to injury

John Means made just two starts on the mound this season.

His second, a four-inning outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, will likely be his last of the 2022 campaign.

Means announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will need Tommy John Surgery to repair an injury in his throwing arm.

“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John Surgery. I’m obviously disappointed but more motivated than ever,” the tweet read. “In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back, Go O’s.”

Means threw a total of eight innings this season, striking out seven hitters and allowing just three runs.

After leaving his second start of the year early due to injury 10 days ago, Means was moved to the 60-day Injured List on April 18.

He then announced that he would require surgery on Saturday.

Means is in his fifth season at the Major League level.

A 2019 American League all-star, the former Mountaineer has dealt with injuries dating back to 2020. A shoulder injury cost him six weeks of last season.

After going 12-11 on the mound in 2019, he has gone 8-13 with a 3.83 ERA over the course of his next 38 starts.

Means turns 29 years-old on April 24.