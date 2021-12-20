Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Former Mountaineer Kerry Martin Jr. chooses next destination

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU football safety Kerry Martin Jr. has revealed the next stop in his college football career. 

The West Virginia native is transferring to Akron, according to a post from the player on Twitter. 

Martin entered the transfer portal in October after appearing in three games this season. He sat out during West Virginia’s 2020 campaign. 

During his freshman season in 2019, Martin logged 50 total tackles and earned freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus. 

Martin has three years of eligibility remaining. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS