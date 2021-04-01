Gold and Blue Nation
Former Mountaineer McCabe choses UNLV

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) — Jordan McCabe is heading to Las Vegas. 

Roughly a week after the former WVU men’s basketball point guard entered the transfer portal, he announced that he is joining UNLV Thursday on Twitter: 

In three seasons at West Virginia, McCabe appeared in 94 games, making 49 starts, though his average minutes per game decreased each season. As a junior in 2020-21, McCabe made five starts and averaged 2.2 points per game, both career lows at WVU. 

Due to the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility ruling, McCabe has up to to years of eligibility remaining.

UNLV, a member of the Mountain West, went 12-15 overall last season. 

