Former Mountaineer Smith selects next destination

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Alonzo Addae (4) after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About a week and a half after entering the transfer portal, former WVU safety Tykee Smith has selected his next stop.

The rising junior defensive back will head to Georgia, he announced on Twitter. Smith with reunite with former WVU assistant and current Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae:

Last season, Smith was an All-Big 12 honorable mention and an AP Third Team All-American. He logged 33 tackles and two interceptions, though he did not play in the Liberty Bowl.

In his two seasons in Morgantown, Smith recorded 99 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions.