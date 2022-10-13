Seven years after earning a spot in the Southwest Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, former West Virginia University standout Shane Young will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) Hall of Fame this Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania.

Young graduated from West Virginia in 2013, where he was a four-year starter and two-time captain for the Mountaineers at 125 pounds. The three-time NCAA qualifier secured an 81-32 record over the course of four seasons, including a 28-10 mark as a sophomore.

Prior to making his way to Morgantown, the Jeannette, Pennsylvania, native claimed an overall record of 153-19 in four years at Penn-Trafford High School from 2006-09. After going 21-18 and missing out on the state tournament as a freshman, Young rebounded with a 132-1 mark and three consecutive 3A PIAA sectional, WPIAL, and state championships in his final three seasons.

Young also was a three-time Powerade and Westworld County champion, as well as a two-time King of the Mountain tournament champion.

Nine other individuals will be inducted into the Class of 2022 (in alphabetical order): Ray Brinzer (Wrestler – District 7); Frank Castrignano (Wrestler – District 2); Troy Dolan (Wrestler – District 7), Dane Johnson (Wrestler – District 7); Bob Kern (Coach/Contributor – District 11); Matt Kline (Wrestler – District 3); Jerry Marks (Wrestler – District 4); Andy Rendos (Wrestler – District 9); and Quentin Wright (Wrestler – District 6).

In addition, the PWCA Executive Committee will be honoring this year’s 2022 PIAA Coaches of Year in Class AAA and AA as well as the Assistant and Junior High Coaches of the Year.

