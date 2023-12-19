MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s coaching staff has received its latest verbal commitment out of the transfer portal on the eve of National Signing Day.

Reid Carrico, a former four-star linebacker and Ohio State product, announced late Tuesday that he is headed to WVU.

Coming out of high school in 2021, Carrico was the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Ohio. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 84 player in the nation, regardless of position.

Carrico, now a 6-foot-2-inch 235-pound linebacker, spent three seasons at Ohio State. He redshirted in 2021, despite appearing in five games. He played in five more games in 2022, and then appeared in nine games for the Buckeyes this season.

Across his three years with Ohio State, Carrico tallied five total tackles. His lone tackle this year came against Penn State. The majority of his playing experience with the Buckeyes came on special teams.

Carrico is a native of Ironton, Ohio, just north of Huntington, West Virginia. He entered the transfer portal on December 4. Other interested schools include North Carolina State, Pitt, Marshall, and Indiana. Carrico has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carrico is the latest defensive player to announce he’s transferring to WVU. Click here for a recap of the latest players who have announced they’re headed to Morgantown.