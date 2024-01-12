MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that T.J. Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound, senior defensive lineman from Millbrook, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Troy. He will have two years to complete his one year of remaining eligibility.

T.J. Jackson, DL, 6-1, 275, Sr., Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore HS/Troy

2023 (Jr.)

Played for coach Jon Sumrall at Troy

Appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts, helping lead Troy to an 11-win season and an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl

Named an All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honoree

Collected 27 tackles, including 17 solo stop, 3 ½ sacks and seven tackles for loss

Involved in two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery

During his last three games, he totaled eight tackles, including 3 ½ tackles for loss

Had a season-high five tackles at Army, including three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery

Recorded three tackles against Duke in the Birmingham Bowl, including two solo stops, one sack, 1 ½ tackles for loss and a forced fumble

Registered three assisted tackles against Southern Miss, including assisting on a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup

Finished with four tackles, including assisting on a tackle for loss against Texas State

2022 (So.)

Played in 14 games and started 11

Named All-Sun Belt First Team honoree

One of 16 players nationally to record at least eight sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the year

Recorded 1 1/2 tackles for loss in five different games, tied for the 15 th most in the country

most in the country Tied for fourth nationally with 1 1/2 sacks in three different games

Finished the season with a team-leading eight sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss; ranked third in the SBC in sacks and second in tackles for loss

Had three tackles for loss against Marshall and Alabama A&M and added two at South Alabama

Forced a fumble in the opener at Ole Miss and against Marshall

Recorded five or more tackles in six different games

Registered at least a half sack in seven different games, 15 th most in the country

most in the country Finished with at least a half tackle for loss in 9-of-14 games, including a streak of seven straight

2021 (Fr.)

Played in 10 games and recorded 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss

Used on 103 total defensive snaps

Finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Coastal Carolina

Season-high three stops against Liberty

Added multiple tackles against Southern Miss and Appalachian State

2020 (COVID)

Sat out the season after suffering an injury during fall camp

High School

Played for coach Hunter Adams at Stanhope Elmore High School

Helped lead Stanhope Elmore to a 9-3 record and the second round of the 6A state playoffs

Recorded 72 tackles, including 11 sacks and 41 tackles for loss as a senior

Credited with five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt

As a junior, finished with 51 tackles, including 10 ½ sacks, 24 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and had a defensive touchdown

Personal