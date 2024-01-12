MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that T.J. Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound, senior defensive lineman from Millbrook, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Troy. He will have two years to complete his one year of remaining eligibility.

T.J. Jackson, DL, 6-1, 275, Sr., Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore HS/Troy

2023 (Jr.)

  • Played for coach Jon Sumrall at Troy
  • Appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts, helping lead Troy to an 11-win season and an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl
  • Named an All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honoree
  • Collected 27 tackles, including 17 solo stop, 3 ½ sacks and seven tackles for loss
  • Involved in two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery
  • During his last three games, he totaled eight tackles, including 3 ½ tackles for loss
  • Had a season-high five tackles at Army, including three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery
  • Recorded three tackles against Duke in the Birmingham Bowl, including two solo stops, one sack, 1 ½ tackles for loss and a forced fumble
  • Registered three assisted tackles against Southern Miss, including assisting on a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup
  • Finished with four tackles, including assisting on a tackle for loss against Texas State

2022 (So.)

  • Played in 14 games and started 11
  • Named All-Sun Belt First Team honoree
  • One of 16 players nationally to record at least eight sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the year
  • Recorded 1 1/2 tackles for loss in five different games, tied for the 15th most in the country
  • Tied for fourth nationally with 1 1/2 sacks in three different games
  • Finished the season with a team-leading eight sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss; ranked third in the SBC in sacks and second in tackles for loss
  • Had three tackles for loss against Marshall and Alabama A&M and added two at South Alabama
  • Forced a fumble in the opener at Ole Miss and against Marshall
  • Recorded five or more tackles in six different games
  • Registered at least a half sack in seven different games, 15th most in the country
  • Finished with at least a half tackle for loss in 9-of-14 games, including a streak of seven straight

2021 (Fr.) 

  • Played in 10 games and recorded 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss
  • Used on 103 total defensive snaps
  • Finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Coastal Carolina
  • Season-high three stops against Liberty
  • Added multiple tackles against Southern Miss and Appalachian State

2020 (COVID) 

  • Sat out the season after suffering an injury during fall camp

High School

  • Played for coach Hunter Adams at Stanhope Elmore High School
  • Helped lead Stanhope Elmore to a 9-3 record and the second round of the 6A state playoffs
  • Recorded 72 tackles, including 11 sacks and 41 tackles for loss as a senior
  • Credited with five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt
  • As a junior, finished with 51 tackles, including 10 ½ sacks, 24 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and had a defensive touchdown

Personal

  • Son of Raynard and Tameca Barnes
  • One of seven children (4 brothers, 2 sisters)
  • Majoring in accounting