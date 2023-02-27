MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — February 2023 will go down as a tremendous month for Bob Huggins’ coaching tree.

Less than two weeks after former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla officially became the head coach of the Boston Celtics, Jerrod Calhoun, a former WVU assistant, was named coach of the year in the Horizon League.

Calhoun, who is in his sixth season as the head men’s basketball coach at Youngstown State, also led the Penguins to the first regular season conference title in program history. YSU finished the regular season with a 23-8 overall record and 15-5 record in the Horizon League, concluding its schedule with a 93-79 win at IUPUI.

WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins chats with former assistant and current Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun before a game at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell)

Calhoun’s coaching journey began under Huggins during the 2003-04 season at Cincinnati. He later rejoined Huggins’ staff at WVU for four years, serving as the program’s director of basketball operations during the Final Four run in 2010, and later as an assistant coach from 2011-12.

He later became the head men’s basketball coach at Fairmont State, leading the Falcons to a national championship game in 2017. That season, Calhoun was named the coach of the year in the Mountain East Conference, and Fairmont State hosted an NCAA Regional.

Notably, both Calhoun and Mazzulla coached at Fairmont State. Mazzulla replaced Calhoun when he moved to Youngstown State after that successful 2017 campaign.

YSU will be the No. 1-seed in the Horizon League Tournament, which begins Tuesday. Games in the first two rounds will be played at campus sites, hosted by high seeds. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Indianapolis and broadcast on national TV.

The winner of the Horizon League Tournament will automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament.