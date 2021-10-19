Former WVU LB Long helps Titans to Monday Night Football victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Geno Smith wasn’t the only former Mountaineer who made waves during week six in the NFL.

Former WVU linebacker David Long logged a game-high 14 total tackles as the Titans defeated the Bills 34-31 Monday night. That performance brought his career tackles tally to 112.

Long, who was selected by the Titans as a sixth-round pick in 2019, reached double figures in tackles for the second straight game. He recorded 12 total tackles, including a season-high 10 solo stops and a tackle for loss, in a Tennessee win over Jacksonville Oct. 10.

The linebacker has racked up 43 total tackles in five appearances this season. He has also recorded three tackles for loss.

Long’s WVU career concluded in 2018. He led the Mountaineers in total tackles that season with 111.