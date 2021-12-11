Former WVU LB VanDarius Cowan announces transfer decision

Cowan announces he's transferring to one of WVU's top rivals

Former West Virginia linebacker VanDarius Cowan announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

Eleven days later, he announced where he’ll be playing football next year. And it’s at one of West Virginia’s long standing rivals – Maryland.

There were moves to be made so I made them 😈❤️💯 #TBIA pic.twitter.com/H7GM8cBmY1 — VanDarius Cowan (@vandarius98) December 11, 2021

Cowan’s last appearance for West Virginia came on Nov. 13 against Kansas State.

Cowan recorded 15 tackles and one sack in 10 appearances this season. His final outing with the Mountaineers was cut short when he was ejected from the game against the Wildcats for targeting.

Cowan came to WVU after transferring from Alabama. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

During his time with the Mountaineers, Cowan appeared in a total of 17 games over the course of three seasons. He recorded 38 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.