Former WVU long snapper Poland receives rookie camp invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown native is the latest former Mountaineer to receive an offer from an NFL team.

Kyle Poland, a Morgantown High product and former WVU long snapper, has received an invitation to rookie camp with the Houston Texans. A tweet from the official WVU football account confirmed the news:

Poland becomes the second Mountaineer to receive a rookie camp invite from an NFL team this week, joining offensive lineman Chase Behrndt. Three other Mountaineers, including West Virginia native Darius Stills, agreed to terms with teams as undrafted free agents, while linebacker Tony Fields was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

Poland appeared in all 10 games in 2020 for WVU.