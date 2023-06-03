MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Another fan-favorite Mountaineer could see NFL action this fall.

The XFL announced in a tweet Friday that former Mountaineer long snapper Rex Sunahara received a workout invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunahara last played with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, who were coached by former Steeler receiver Heinz Ward.

Sunahara spent time in the Steelers organization in 2021 as a reserve long snapper. He was waived the next offseason.

The 6-foot-6-inch former wide receiver started his collegiate athletic career at Rhode Island in 2015 where he converted to long snapper. He also played on the basketball team. In high school, he set program records in blocks, both single-season and career, on the basketball court.

Sunahara is the son of WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara, and Rex followed his father to Morgantown in 2016. He walked onto the football team as a specialist and took a redshirt year in 2016. Three years later, he was named a semifinalist for the Pat Mannelly Award given to the nation’s top long snapper.

When his eligibility expired in 2020, he made his rounds at the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the Hula Bowl All-Star Game, and he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. The Dolphins waived him in August 2021.

If awarded a roster spot, he would compete with Steelers returning starter Christian Kuntz for the starting job. He has not signed a contract, and he is not on the 90-man roster.