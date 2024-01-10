The St. Louis Cardinals have invited 27 non-roster players to spring training camp. Former WVU centerfielder Victor Scott is on that list.

Scott, a fifth-round draft pick in 2022, has been working his way up the Cardinals’ pipeline and is one of their most promising prospects. West Virginia’s single-season leader in stolen bases is showing that same speed in the minor leagues. He swiped 94 bags this past season between High-A and Double-A and then added 18 more in the Arizona Fall League.

While his mastery on the basepaths is what caught the most attention between the two levels this past season, his improvements at the plate didn’t go unnoticed. Scott’s batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all increased once he was promoted to Double-A.

On a recent podcast hosted by Tom Ackerman, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the organization was “very excited” about Scott’s future.

“I think when he was drafted, he was a sprinter. I think now he’s becoming a baseball player and that’s a great compliment,” Mozeliak said.

Scott played in 132 games in 2023 and finished with 95 runs, 166 hits, 63 RBI and nine home runs. He batted .303 and was named a Minor League Gold Glove winner by Rawlings in November.

The Cardinals will host their first full-squad spring training workout in Jupiter, Florida on February 19.