MORGANTOWN. W.Va. — Time passes by slowly, but Victor Scott II keeps getting faster.

Scott’s speedster-status remains true at the professional level. In 32 games for the the Peoria Chiefs, the former Mountaineer outfielder leads all of the minor leagues with 27 stolen bases. No other player in the Class A+ Midwest League has more than 17 steals.

He also leads the Midwest League in triples with five on the year. Only six other players in all of the minor leagues have five triples, which is the highest total in professional baseball, including the majors. The high triple count speaks volumes of the Georgia native’s improved slugging abilities, as he collected just six triples in his three seasons at WVU.

He started all 55 games for the Mountaineers last season, hitting for a .287 average with an .851 OPS. With a conference-high 38 stolen bases in last year, he was a key contributor for the 2022 Mountaineers, who set a program record with 156 steals. He also broke WVU’s individual record for single-season steals.

One of the best offensive performances of the Mountaineers’ 2022 season came off Scott’s bat when he blasted two home runs and recorded seven RBI in one game against Canisius in March of 2022.

In three seasons at WVU, he swung for a .254 batting average and a .787 OPS with 11 home runs and and 62 steals. He was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth round at No. 157 overall, and he received a $350,400 signing bonus.

Scott joined the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Class A Florida State League last summer after a short stint in the Cape Cod Baseball League. In 31 games with Palm Beach, he struggled with a .222 average, but he stole 10 bases in the process. He also launched his first career professional homer, one of two long balls on the year.

He is currently hitting .288 with an OPS of .830.