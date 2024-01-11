MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Thursday that former WVU pitcher John Means is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles worth $3.325 million.

Means pitched two seasons at West Virginia, compiling a 10-6 record with a 3.24 earned run average. He started 25 games on the mound for the Mountaineers, and struck out an even 100 hitters.

He made his major league debut with Baltimore in 2018, and he’s stayed there ever since. In six years at the MLB level, Means is 21-26 with a 3.74 ERA and a career bWAR of 9.8.

He made four starts with the Orioles in the late portion of the 2023 season after he missed over a year of action following Tommy John surgery in 2022. He held a 2.66 ERA in those four starts while recording 10 strikeouts.