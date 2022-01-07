Former WVU wide receiver Ryan picks Rutgers

Sean Ryan is heading to Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights’ program announced his addition in a tweet on Friday. The former WVU wide receiver, who hails from Brooklyn, is heading closer to home after entering the transfer portal following his third season with the Mountaineers.

Ryan’s name reportedly went in the portal on Wednesday.

Ryan played three seasons with the Mountaineers after transferring as a sophomore from Temple in 2019. He was WVU’s fourth-leading receiver in 2021, catching 29 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns before walking on Senior Day.

He completes his time in Morgantown with 69 catches for 882 yards and three touchdowns.