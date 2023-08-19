On Friday night, a pair of former Mountaineer receivers faced off in NFL Preseason action. It was Gary Jennings and the Carolina Panthers versus Bryce Ford-Wheaton and the New York Giants.

Jennings had one catch on the night for 20 yards and it resulted in a touchdown. The Panthers were down 21-3 at the half but got right back in it as they scored 16 unanswered points. Jennings’ score was the final one of the game.

Quarterback Jake Luton hit Jennings in the front right corner of the endzone to cut the deficit to 21-19 which was ultimately the final score. He signed with the Panthers, his fourth NFL stop, back in May.

Rookie Ford-Wheaton came out on the winning side of things. He finished with two receptions for 24 yards as well as solid coverage on special teams.

Ford-Wheaton who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent did not record a catch in the first preseason game. However, another former WVU receiver David Sills V led all New York pass catchers that game with two receptions for 36 yards.

Another former WVU duo will face off in preseason action on Saturday night when Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks host Will Grier and the Dallas Cowboys at 10 p.m. ET.