MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior center Zach Frazier is WVU’s lone representative on the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team. This marks the second straight year the Fairmont native earned a spot on the preseason squad.
Just add it to the list of preseason accolades for Frazier. He was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team and the publications Preseason All-Big 12 first team. Phil Steele also gave Frazier a First-Team Preseason All-Big 12 nod. In March, he was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Preseason All-America Second Team.
In 2022, Frazier allowed just one sack while producing 51 knockdown blocks. He recently received high praise when Jim Nagy, the director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, applauded his film and insinuated that Frazier will receive an invite to the Senior Bowl this winter.
The former Fairmont Senior standout has started 34-of-35 games since joining the Mountaineers.
Frazier will be one of five players representing WVU at Big 12 Media Days next week.
2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team:
Offensive Player of the Year: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels
Defensive Player of the Year: Texas LB Jaylan Ford
Newcomer of the Year: Kansas State RB Treshaun Ward
Offense:
QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas
RB Richard Reese, Baylor
RB Devin Neal, Kansas
FB Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
WR Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
OL Mike Novitsky, Kansas
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
PK Griffin Kell, TCU
KR/PR Phillip Brooks, Kansas State
Defense:
DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
DL Damonic Williams, TCU
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
DL Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
LB Johnny Hodges, TCU
LB Jaylan Ford, Texas
DB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
DB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
DB Kobe Savage, Kansas State
DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State
DB Josh Newton, TCU
P Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati