CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state's third round of the "Do it for Babydog" vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 7.

The winners for this round of the lottery are being drawn on Monday, July 5. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.