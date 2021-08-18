FULL SPECIAL: The House That Nikki Built

WVU Women’s Soccer is embarking on its 26th season — adding just another chapter to a history already filled with 25 historic seasons.

Nikki Izzo-Brown as built this program from scratch into one of the most imposing forces in college soccer. Since stepping foot in Morgantown in 1996, she has triumphed for 362 victories with the Old Gold and Blue, and earning conference titles in 17 of her 25 seasons.

But nothing truly speaks to the head coach’s impact more than the connection she builds with her players, and the success they see after their time as Mountaineers. While she retains two former players on her coaching staff, Mountaineer alumnae are seeing success in the sport at all corners of the globe — winning championships at Europe’s top leagues, Champions League titles, Olympic medals, and much, much more.

