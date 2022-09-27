The schedule has been determined for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge. The 10th annual event will be played on Saturday, January 28.

West Virginia will be featured in the first matchup of the day. The Mountaineers will host Auburn at noon ET. It will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

This will mark the eighth consecutive year all games will be played in one day.

The rest of the matchups are as follows with the Big 12 Conference teams in bold:

Iowa State at Missouri (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at LSU (ESPN/2/U), 1 p.m.

TCU at Mississippi State (ESPN2), 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Baylor (ESPN), 3/5 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee (ESPN), 3/5 p.m.

Florida at Kansas State (ESPN2), 5 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky (ESPN), 7 p.m.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 7 p.m.

Big 12 teams are 48-41 (.539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-3-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020.