MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU quarterback Garrett Greene is one of 40 quarterbacks who will participate in the Manning Passing Academy this weekend at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Greene is entering his junior season at WVU where he will compete with redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol for the role of Mountaineers’ starting quarterback.

The Manning Passing Academy is a quarterback camp run by Archie Manning and his Super Bowl champion sons Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as their brother Cooper, every year for the country’s brightest college football prospects.

Other Big 12 quarterbacks who are expected to attend are Quinn Ewers (Texas), Arch Manning (Texas), John Rhys Plumlee (UCF), Chandler Morris (TCU) and Will Howard (Kansas State).