MONTVILLE, CT — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will be officially enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Gold and Blue Nation spoke with Huggins Friday in an exclusive interview with the Bear ahead of his induction.

Huggins gave his thoughts on fellow WVU icons Jerry West and Rod Thorn being the ones to present him at the Hall of Fame, and commented on the recent announcement that Sept. 10 will be now known as Bob Huggins Day throughout West Virginia.

Click on the video above to hear all of Huggins’ thoughts ahead of officially becoming a basketball Hall of Famer.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more stories and interviews detailing this historic weekend for Huggins. Our coverage is presented by The Health Plan, Little General Stores and Pritt & Spano.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame.