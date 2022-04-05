Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone share their thoughts on the new head coach of WVU women's basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Dawn Plitzuweit era at WVU is officially underway.

The new head coach of WVU women’s basketball was formally introduced Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum. During that introductory press conference, she shared her coaching philosophy, explained her approach to recruiting and thanked former head coach Mike Carey for laying a strong foundation.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone share their takeaways from Plitzuweit’s remarks. You can watch the press conference in full here.

