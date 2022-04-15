Is WVU football a Big 12 contender with JT Daniels at QB? – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo is the latest guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano. In this episode, Castillo tells host Nick Farrell why Mountaineer fans should be excited about incoming transfer quarterback JT Daniels, and why the former Georgia Bulldog makes WVU an "interesting contender" right away in the Big 12. Daniels announced his commitment to WVU football Wednesday. Read more about the transfer QB at www.GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation App. Subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to have future episodes delivered to you.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the story every Mountaineer fan is talking about this week, and it might just be one of the biggest transfer portal stories in all of college football this offseason.

Former Georgia and USC quarterback JT Daniels committed to WVU football Wednesday, and is set to join the program ahead of the 2022 campaign, which kicks off Sept. 1 at Pitt.

WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo is our guest on the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to give us the scout on Daniels, who was considered a Heisman candidate last season before he was sidelined by injuries.

