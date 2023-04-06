Mark Kellogg arrives in Morgantown – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU women's basketball introduced Mark Kellogg as the seventh head coach in program history this week. What's next for Kellogg, and how will he approach the roster management piece of his transition? Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone discuss on this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New WVU women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has arrived in the University City, and he has a plan for his first month at WVU.

What’s at the top of the checklist for his first 30 days on the job? We discuss on the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

During his introductory press conference, Kellogg outlined his vision for the program and the “pillars” that serve as the foundation of his coaching philosophy. He also acknowledged that he’ll prioritize developing relationships with the players who remain on the WVU roster.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.