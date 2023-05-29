NCAA Tournament, Lexington Regional reaction and preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The WVU baseball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history, meaning this historic season will continue. Hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's tournament draw, and preview all four teams that will be playing in Lexington. Instant reaction from WVU players and skipper Randy Mazey is also included on this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for complete postseason coverage of WVU baseball.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are going dancing. And the dance isn’t too far away from Monongalia County Ballpark.

West Virginia University’s baseball team has drawn a trip to the Bluegrass State for the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Mountaineers earned the No. 2 seed in the Lexington Regional, hosted by the Kentucky Wildcats out of the SEC.

In this latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano, hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia qualifying for the national college baseball tournament, where the Mountaineers will be playing, and who they will be playing against. They also analyze the three other teams in the Lexington Regional field, and give their thoughts on WVU’s first game against Indiana.

Listeners will also hear comments from Mountaineer head coach Randy Mazey, shortstop Tevin Tucker, and second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

