WVU’s James Gmiter leaves the field at Lane Stadium with the Black Diamond Trophy in his possession. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

Could this rivalry victory mark a turning point for the Old Gold and Blue in 2022?

Trophy Defense in Blacksburg – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers improved to 2-2 on the year after their 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech. It was a game in which the Mountaineers dominated defensively, and showed some improvement on that side of the ball. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we recap the memorable victory at Lane Stadium, and look ahead to the resumption of Big 12 action next Saturday at Texas.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.

The 33-10 win against the Hokies at Lane Stadium means that WVU will end September with a 2-2 overall record, and maintain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future. Currently, no future meetings between the two border rivals are scheduled.

