Neal Brown approaching 2023 season with one thing in mind: "we need to win"

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football needs to win, and it needs to win now.

That was the overarching message from head coach Neal Brown during an offseason press conference Monday.

During that press conference, Brown addressed changes to his offensive coaching staff, as well as the reasons why he hasn’t made changes to the defensive staff. Every decision, he said, was made with a win-now mentality.

“I’m very aware, keenly aware, that we need to win,” Brown said Monday. “Every decision that we’ve made within the last six to eight weeks has been that, hey, ‘we need to win.'”

Brown is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Mountaineers. Last fall, his team finished with a 5-7 record, marking the program’s second losing season in a row and its third in the last four years.

