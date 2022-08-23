WVU Men’s Soccer 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Head coach Dan Stratford promised to build a top-10 program in Morgantown. This fall, the Mountaineers begin the year ranked No. 6 in the country, and now, Stratford is gunning for championships. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio set the table for a new season of men's soccer in Morgantown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford delivered on his promise quickly: he has developed a top-10 program at his alma mater.

Last fall, the Mountaineers reached the national quarterfinals for the first time since 1981, capping one of the most successful seasons in program history.

This fall, even before a ball is kicked, multiple national rankings have placed the Mountaineers in the top 10, with the United Soccer Coaches placing Stratford’s crew at No. 6 in its preseason poll.

But Stratford isn’t yet satisfied. He wants to see his team climb higher and garner even more recognition.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio set the table for a new season of men’s soccer in the University City. They examine key position battles on the roster, look ahead at the upcoming schedule and share their predictions for West Virginia’s run at a championship in its first season of competition in the Sun Belt Conference.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.