Cowboys run away from Mountaineers in rainy homecoming game – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Oklahoma State dominated the fourth quarter against West Virginia in a seemingly critical Big 12 game. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we highlight the turning points that again doomed WVU and share our key takeaways from the contest.

The West Virginia Mountaineers delivered one of their most complete performances of the year in a 41-28 win over UCF Saturday to get back into the win column following back-to-back losses.

Garrett Greene rushed for three touchdowns, and the Mountaineers collected nearly 300 yards on the ground in a victory in which WVU never trailed.

Head coach Neal Brown’s team improves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we discuss West Virginia’s much-improved performance against UCF, and our thoughts on the upcoming four-game stretch to end the regular season.

