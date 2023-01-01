Geno Smith’s Pro Bowl-worthy season had hit a rough patch over the past month. Smith and Seattle entered Sunday’s Week 17 contest against the New York Jets riding a three-game losing streak, and having lost five of the last six games.

Desperately needing a win to stay in the postseason chase in the NFC, Smith delivered against the team that drafted him back in 2013.

The former Mountaineer great completed 18 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, leading Seattle to a 23-6 victory.

Smith did most of his damage in the first half, as Seattle’s defense kept the New York offense in check for the majority of the ballgame. The veteran quarterback got off to a hot start, though.

Smith led a touchdown-scoring drive on the game’s opening possession, throwing a perfectly placed football on a 12-yard scoring play to give Seattle an early 7-0 lead. It was the first of three-straight scoring drives to open the contest for the Seahawks’ offense. Smith threw his second touchdown of the afternoon on the second play of the second quarter, which gave his team a 14-point advantage.

Seattle’s offense was held to a pair of field goals after halftime.

Smith, enjoying the best season of his NFL career, eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in a single season for the first time in his career. He becomes just the second Seahawks quarterback to ever accomplish the feat, joining the man he replaced as Seattle’s starting quarterback – Russel Wilson.

By surpassing 4,000 throwing yards, he also reportedly hit a big incentive in his contract. According to Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, Smith’s contract includes a $1 million bonus for passing for 4,000 yards.

Smith, now with a career-high 4,068 passing yards, hits the mark with one week remaining in the regular season.

Smith and Seattle now head into their Week 18 contest still vying for the last spot in the NFC playoff picture. The Seahawks will need to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and hope Detroit beats Green Bay. Seattle owns the tiebreaker over the Lions, after Smith threw for three touchdowns in a win over Detroit in October.