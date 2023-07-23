Geno Smith showed he’s a man of many talents for Seattle on Sunday. While he is no stranger to throwing a ball on Sundays, this time, it was much smaller than he is used to. The former Mountaineer and current Seahawks quarterback threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Mariners game.

He may have only been on the mound briefly but his pitch was quite effortless. Watch it here.

Smith, the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, led the NFL in completion percentage last year. He completed 69.8 percent of his passes and for 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Back in March, Smith reached an agreement with the Seahawks on a new three-year deal worth an estimated $105 million.

Another former Mountaineer took the mound after Smith. The Mariners were facing the Toronto Blue Jays led by Alek Manoah. He went 5.1 innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs and struck out six.

Last month, fellow WVU sports legend Jevon Carter threw out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game.