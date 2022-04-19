Former All-Big East QB will will re-join quarterback battle in Seattle

Former West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith will remain with the Seattle Seahawks for another season, according to the team and a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith has been with Seattle since the start of the 2020 season.

According to Rapoport, Smith’s new deal is a one-year contract worth $3.5 million in base salary. That contract includes a $500,000 signing bonus, with up to $3.5 million in incentives to be earned.

Shortly after the Seahawks announced the deal, Smith tweeted that he’s ready to get to work.

Smith, an eight-year NFL veteran who has played for four teams throughout his career, will be among the players in competition to earn the Week 1 starter’s role for Pete Carroll’s group. Seattle is looking to replace former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver last month.

Carroll has spoken positively about Smith over the offseason.

In four games played, including three starts, Smith completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns.