Get geared up for March with The Bob Huggins Show this week

Many changes were made to West Virginia men’s basketball’s final stretch of the season, and we’ll be breaking it all down and more in an all-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the latest on all things WVU hoops and recap WVU’s wins in the state of Texas.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony Caridi look back on WVU’s heart stopping win against then-ranked No. 12 Texas. That win helping the Mountaineers crack the Top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Coach Huggins will also touch on the WVU win against TCU, and what he thinks could be improved from that play. Tony and Coach Huggins will also preview Saturday’s clash against the Kansas State Wildcats, and how the Mountaineers are looking to sweep Bruce Weber’s squad. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought you by Beltone. Nick looks back on two Mountaineer road victories in the state of Texas against the Longhorns and Horned Frogs. Anjelica will recap a Senior Day win for WVU women’s basketball, as well as the loss on the road against Iowa State. They also discuss the last four home games for the men’s team and the Coliseum capacity for those remaining games. They’ll take a look at the Big 12 conference standings as well as the AP Top 25 poll. Don’t look now, but the March is slowly creeping up, so they’ll go in-depth into what the postseason may look like. Nick and Anjelica will also bring you their keys to a Mountaineer sweep over the Wildcats in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

WVU women’s basketball redshirt senior Kysre Gondrezick joins the program this week to discuss her Senior Night. Gondrezick describes obstacles she and her team had to overcome in order to be the team they are this year, as well as what has made her have a standout season and how her team has helped her reach that accomplishment.

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers and look back at the two big wins on the road. Bake will also give you his keys to a Mountaineer win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you a band-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores. Wolfman breaks down big plays from Tuesday night’s game at TCU. See what players Wolfman highlights this week and more.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.