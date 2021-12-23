Getting into the holiday spirit this week on the WVU Coaches Combo Show

We’re celebrating the holidays this weekend on a brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Combo Show. We’re getting you in the spirit with exclusive interviews with Neal Brown, Bob Huggins and a whole lot more. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Warren Baker are bring you the latest on the Mountaineers as football continues preparations before they embark to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix and men’s basketball as they wrap up the 2021 calendar play before conference play begins at Texas.

Ryan and Anjelica preview WVU football’s upcoming bowl game versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. They also discuss Leddie Brown’s decision to opt out of the bowl game, meaning Tony Mathis will be expected to start at running back for West Virginia. Also, a dozen Mountaineers walked across the commencement stage last weekend. Anjelica and Ryan also share their regular season MVPs, favorite moments of the regular season and their favorite Christmas traditions. Find out which Mountaineers earned their diplomas and more as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Anjelica chats with Neal Brown, the head coach of the Mountaineers, to get his thoughts before they travel out to the desert. Coach Brown gives insight on the Minnesota Golden Gophers and how his team will need to prepare to face them. He also shares some of his family traditions for the holidays. All that and more in the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to break down some film on the Minnesota offense coming up this weekend inside the Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. Wolfman will also bring you his Big Action of the Week, highlighting Coach Huggins’s nomination for the 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame class.

Anjelica and Ryan will breakdown some WVU hoops following WVU’s 82-52 win over Youngstown State. They recap WVU’s victory over UAB, that helped boost WVU’s NET ranking by 19. They also look back at WVU win over Jerrod Calhoun and the Youngstown State Penguins. Calhoun also shared his thoughts on Bob Huggins and how a statue needs to be built for the Bear at the Coliseum.

Tony and Coach Huggins sit down inside the Coach’s Corner following the Youngstown State game. Huggins shares his thoughts on what needs to be improved within his squad after a neck-and-neck first half with the Penguins that turned into a blowout. Coach Huggins also touches on the upcoming competition heading into league play starting with Coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns. All that and more inside the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Our favorite guy (and possibly Santa Claus) Warren Baker is back to bring you his insight on the Mountaineers. Bake discusses what Bob Huggins’s team needs to improve on before heading into conference play. Bake will also bring you his keys to a good Christmas, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Combo Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.