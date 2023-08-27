The New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll announced that Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s first season in the NFL is over on Sunday. Ford-Wheaton, the former West Virginia wide receiver, suffered a torn ACL and has been placed on injured reserve.

He suffered the knee injury in the opening quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the Giants and Jets.

Ford-Wheaton, who went undrafted in this year’s NFL Draft, stood a good chance to make New York’s 53-man roster after a good showing in the summer and preseason.

In four seasons with the Mountaineers, Ford-Wheaton tallied 1,867 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Nearly half of his scoring production came this past season in his best year with WVU.

As a senior, he made 62 catches for 675 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

He made two catches for 24 yards against the Panthers in the second week of preseason games. Ford-Wheaton was mainly contributing on special teams, but stood a good chance to make New York’s roster.