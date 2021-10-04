Goetz leads WVU in first day of Mountaineer Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia University fifth-year senior Mark Goetz shot 5-under-par on Monday during the first day of the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Goetz enters Tuesday’s final round in second place, just one shot behind Patrick Sheehan of Penn State. Goetz shot 69-70=139 on the par-72 course to lead the Mountaineers on Monday.

Round two was called due to darkness with one group needing to play No. 13. Those four golfers (two from Drexel and two from Xavier) will tee off at 8 a.m. Tuesday to complete round two. Round three will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Fellow fifth-year senior Logan Perkins shot a 5-under-par 67 in round two to tie for 17th place entering Tuesday’s final round. Perkins is 2-over-par with a 79-67=146.

Senior Kurtis Grant shot 1-under-par in round two (78-71=149) to rank tied for 27th at 5-over-par. Junior Trent Tipton recorded rounds of 74-76=150 to tie for 34th at 6-over-par. Sophomore Jackson Davenport shot rounds of 76-80=156 to tie for 59th place.

Entered as individuals, freshman Max Green shot 73-72=145 to tie for 13th at 1-over-par, while sophomore Olivier Ménard is tied for 17th with rounds of 73-73=146 at 2-over-par. Sophomore Will Stakel is 7-over-par with rounds of 74-77=151, tying for 37th place. Freshman Todd Duncan recorded rounds of 89 and 78 for the Mountaineers on Monday.

West Virginia is third after the second round in the team scoring at 5-over-par by shooting 4-under-par in round two (297-284=581). No. 8 NC State leads the team scoring at 6-under-par, followed by Penn State at 4-under-par in the 12-team field.

The third round is slated to begin with tee times set for 8:30 a.m. with the last group going off at 9:50 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public