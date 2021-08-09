Goetz second in clubhouse at US Amateur after 6-under first round

The grueling marathon of the US Amateur has teed off in Western Pennsylvania, and WVU golfer Mark Goetz is near the front of the 312-man pack after the first round.

Goetz is tied for second on the leaderboard after carding a 6-under-par 64 at Longue Vue Club on Wednesday, putting the Greensburg, Pa. native in prime position for the second and final round of stroke play. On Tuesday, Goetz heads south down the Allegheny River to play Oakmont Country Club for day two.

As the field is split up between Oakmont and Longue Vue for stroke play, round two will likely be tougher for Goetz. The average score ate Oakmont was 5.5 strokes higher than that at Longue Vue, while none of the starters at Oakmont finished inside the top 34. In fact, only two golfers finished under par at Oakmont, compared to 32 at Longue Vue.

What an opening round for Mark Goetz at the U.S. Amateur‼️



The fifth-year senior shoots 6️⃣-under-par and is in the clubhouse tied for second🔥



He will tee off at 12:55 pm on Tuesday.



The top 64 will advance to match play on Wednesday.



The top 64 will advance to match play on Wednesday.

One of the unfortunate souls at Oakmont was fellow Mountaineer Etienne Papineau, who shot a 4-over 74 to open the competition. Papineau will tee off at 2:05 p.m. at Longue Vue on Tuesday, and Goetz goes off at 12:55 p.m. at Oakmont.

After Tuesday’s round, the top 64 golfers will move on to the match play round, setting up a five-day match play tournament that ends in a 36-hole championship match on Sunday.