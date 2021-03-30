Goetz, Tipton lead WVU golf at The Hootie at Bulls Bay

West Virginia University senior Mark Goetz posted a final round 4-under-par 68 and sophomore Trent Tipton finished at 2-under-par for the tournament to lead the Mountaineer golf team to a seventh-place finish at The Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina.

The Mountaineers shot 1-under-par on Tuesday and finished the 16-team event tied with No. 82 College of Charleston for seventh place with rounds of 291-288-287=866. WVU shot 1-under-par as a team over the final 36 holes and finished at 2-over-par for the event. WVU was one shot behind Wisconsin for sixth place and finished ahead of No. 34 South Carolina, No. 77 Iowa State, No. 54 Purdue, No. 53 Kentucky, No. 91 Marquette, No. 32 Kansas, Wichita State and No. 99 Louisiana Tech.

The 54-hole tournament was played at the par-72 Bulls Bay Golf Club.

“This was a real big week for us,” coach Sean Covich said. “The guys battled hard and posted an under par final round. It was good to see us improve each round.”

Goetz, a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, finished the event tied for 10th place at 3-under-par with rounds of 72-73-68=213. On the final day after a bogey on the first hole, Goetz recorded five birdies in the final 17 holes to post WVU’s low round of the tournament.

Tipton, a native of Orient, Ohio, posted his best tournament as a Mountaineer, shooting 1-under-par Tuesday and finished tied for 12th at 2-under-par with rounds of 71-72-71=214.

“Mark showed what he’s capable of doing with a top 10 individual finish,” Covich said. “He played his last 17 holes bogey free at 5-under-par, very impressive.

“I know I keep saying it but how about Trent Tipton! The kid just competes and is gaining confidence with each tournament. It’s so fun to watch him enjoy some success and become a leader for us.”

Senior Logan Perkins (Locust Grove, Georgia) and junior Kurtis Grant (Herndon, Virginia) each shot 2-over-par in the final round. Perkins finished tied for 33rd with rounds of 71-73-74=218, while Grant finished tied for 53rd with rounds of 77-70-74=221. Freshman Jackson Davenport (Austin, Texas) had his best round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 3-over-par 75. He posted rounds of 80-77-75=232. Freshman Will Stakel (Peachtree Corners, Georgia) competed as an individual in his first tournament of the spring and finished with rounds of 80-77-82=239.

“Logan made some big putts for us and was close every day with some low rounds,” Covich said. “Kurtis had a very solid final two rounds for us, much needed. Jackson continues to gain experience. He’s very close to some good rounds, and I’m excited about his future being a true freshman.”

West Virginia will return to action on Monday, April 12 with the annual Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The event has previously been played in October each year but was moved to April this year due to COVID-19.

“Now it’s time to get ready and host our home event at Pete Dye Golf Club in a couple weeks,” Covich added.