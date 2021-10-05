Goetz wins second consecutive Mountaineer Invitational

For the second year in a row, West Virginia University fifth-year senior Mark Goetz shot a career-low on the final day to win his second consecutive Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

The native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, shot a career-low 63, one shy of the school record, on the final day. His 9-under-par today was the lowest round in school history in relation to par. Logan Perkins shot a school-record 62 on a par-70 course in 2020.

Goetz’s three-day total of 202 (69-70-63=202) for 14-under-par was the lowest three-round total in school history, breaking Etienne Papineau’s 203 total in 2019. Goetz had 19 birdies and just five bogeys in the 54-hole event. It was the second win of Goetz’s collegiate career.

“Mark was pretty impressive,” coach Sean Covich said. “It has been impressive to watch what he has done the last two seasons for us and his development from his freshman season to now. Mark means a lot to our team, but the team means a lot to Mark. He wants the team to do well, he’s a leader, he’s a coach and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

West Virginia tied the school record for 18 holes with a final round score of 13-under-par. The Mountaineers finished second in the event at 8-under-par with scores of 297-284-275=856, one shot behind No. 8 NC State (290-280-285=855) at 9-under-par. West Virginia finished ahead of Penn State (-7), Drexel (+4), Marshall (+18), Eastern Michigan (+20), Maryland (+20), George Mason (+23), Xavier (+30), Bowling Green (+34), Ohio (+49) and Eastern Kentucky (+55).

“It was a great field,” Covich said. “The first round was not our best effort, but I was so pleased on how we bounced back. We talked about getting off to a hot start to put pressure on NC State, and we did that. I’m so proud of the guys. All of them posted a lot of red numbers and that was great to see.”

Senior Kurtis Grant tied for 18th at 3-over-par with rounds of 78-71-70=219. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins tied for 25th at 5-over-par with rounds of 79-67-75=221. Junior Trent Tipton finished tied for 29th at 6-over-par with rounds of 74-76-72=222, while sophomore Jackson Davenport finished tied for 43rd at 10-over-par with rounds of 76-80-70=226.

Entered as individuals, sophomore Olivier Ménard tied for 13th at even par with rounds of 73-73-70=216, while freshman Max Green tied for 15th at 1-over-par with rounds of 73-72-72=217. Sophomore Will Stakel tied for 46th at 11-over-par with rounds of 74-77-76=227, and freshman Todd Duncan shot 89-78-73=240 to tie for 69th place at 24-over-par.

The Mountaineers will return to action next Monday at the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas.