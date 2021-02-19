Golf Completes Day One at Florida State

The West Virginia University golf team completed play Friday in the first round of the Seminole Intercollegiate at the Golden Eagle Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

Senior Mark Goetz led the way for the Mountaineers, recording five birdies and shooting even par. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native is tied for 21st after 18 holes.

Junior Kurtis Grant also recorded five birdies on Friday and finished the day at 2-over-par. The Herndon, Virginia, native will go into Saturday’s second round tied for 35th.

Sophomore Trent Tipton (Orient, Ohio) and freshman Jackson Davenport (Austin, Texas) posted rounds of 5-over-par. Both players recorded an eagle on a different par-5 hole today.

Senior Logan Perkins (Locust Grove, Ga.) rounded out the Mountaineers’ scoring at 6-over-par.

After the first 18 holes, the Mountaineers stand at 12-over-par in 14th place.

“It was a frustrating result for our guys because we really played a lot of good golf, but one big number kept guys from posting something very good,” coach Sean Covich said. “But either way, we will put in some good work (later today) and show up tomorrow. I’m really interested to see how we respond tomorrow. That will tell what kind of team we are.”

The second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate will take place on Saturday with the final 18 holes on Sunday. The Mountaineers will tee off at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.