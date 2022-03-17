The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Friday at the Schenkel Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia, hosted by Georgia Southern.

The three-day event will be played at the par 72, 7,123-yard Forest Heights Country Club. Golfers will play 18 holes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After shooting 28-under-par and winning the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate earlier this month, the Mountaineers jumped from No. 75 to No. 53 in the latest GolfStat rankings. West Virginia will be joined by 12 other teams in the top-100 nationally in the 15-team field. Other teams competing are Army, Campbell, Cincinnati (72), College of Charleston (62), FGCU (47), Furman (96), Georgia Southern (59), Iowa (89), Kentucky (73), Middle Tennessee (83), Notre Dame (17), UAB (39), Virginia Tech (63) and Wisconsin (97).

WVU’s lineup will consist of fifth-year senior Mark Goetz, currently ranked No. 21 in the latest PGA TOUR University rankings, No. 128-ranked fifth-year senior Logan Perkins, No. 143-ranked senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport.

In WVU’s last time out, Goetz shot a school record to win the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate to lead the team to an 11-stroke victory at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, earlier this month. Goetz shot 15-under-par to set the school record for the lowest 54-hole total (65-67-69=201), breaking his own record of 202 set last fall in the Mountaineer Invitational. He broke his own record for score in relation to par, besting his 14-under-par mark last fall in the Mountaineer Invitational. WVU’s 28-under-par tally (281-284-271=836) marked the lowest 54-hole, under-par score in school history.

“We are excited to return to competition after a great showing in our last event,” coach Sean Covich said. “The guys gained some confidence from the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, and we need to keep that momentum going this week in Statesboro. This event is special to collegiate golf with Georgia Southern hosting this tournament for more than 40 years, so we are honored to be participating in The Schenkel at Forest Heights. This is a strong field with several teams coming off recent victories. We will need to play our best.”

Live stats can be found here – https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=24861.

“Also, I’d like to mention our thoughts and prayers are with the University of the Southwest and the recent tragedy affecting their golf programs,” Covich added. “Our hearts break for those families, and we want to do whatever we can as a collegiate golf community to help them.”