MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team completed its 2022-23 season on Wednesday at the Big 12 Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Sophomore Max Green paced WVU, tying for 24th place at 12-over-par and marking WVU’s highest individual finish at the Big 12 Championship since 2019. He recorded rounds of 75-67-76-74=292. Junior Jackson Davenport also finished in the top 30, tying for 27th place at 13-over-par with rounds of 73-71-73-76=293.

Freshman Kaleb Wilson tied for 34th place at +19 (73-72-77-77=299) and freshman Westy McCabe placed 41st at +23 with rounds of 78-71-74-80=303. Sophomore Todd Duncan returned from illness on Wednesday to shoot 6-over-par in the final round.

The Mountaineers finished in ninth place at this year’s championship, matching its highest Big 12 finish. WVU shot 299-281-300-303=1183 (+63), seven shots higher than Iowa State. WVU’s second round of 281 was its lowest round in Big 12 Championship history.

“We brought out a very young lineup, two true freshmen, two sophomores and one junior, the only guy who had ever played in a Big 12 Championship,” coach Sean Covich said. “This year, it was all about gaining experience and getting better for next season.

“It was tough to lose Todd Duncan on the second day with sickness, but the kid battled today even though he wasn’t feeling 100 percent. Next season starts now. We have several areas to work on and try to improve before the 2023 fall season opener.”