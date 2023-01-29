MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona.

Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are No. 22 Arizona, No. 57 BYU, No. 72 California, Cal Poly, Central Michigan, No. 78 Iowa State, No. 65 Long Beach State, No. 59 New Mexico, No. 62 New Mexico State, Seattle, Saint Mary’s, No. 49 SMU, Santa Clara, No. 11 Texas A&M and WVU.

“We are excited to get the spring season started out in Arizona,” coach Sean Covich said. “Playing in the desert last spring was certainly a highlight, winning in Las Vegas, so hopefully we can continue our strong play out west.”

The Mountaineers will tee off Monday at 11 a.m. ET on the par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club. Golfers will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday.

“We played a very difficult schedule last fall with one of the best strength of schedule rankings in the country, and this spring will be the same as we play in some great tournaments to face top-ranked teams,” Covich said. “This spring is all about an opportunity to improve. The goal is to stick to our routine and preparation. If we do that, I expect our scores and ranking to improve as we compete this spring.”

Senior Trent Tipton, juniors Jackson Davenport and Will Stakel, sophomore Max Green and freshman Westy McCabe will represent the Mountaineers at the event. The top four scores will count towards West Virginia’s overall team score.

“After winter qualifying trips to Florida and South Carolina, it was nice to see Max Green really step up and play well,” Covich said. “He basically ran away with qualifying, and I look for his strong play to continue this spring.

“Freshman Westy McCabe and junior Will Stakel also had some solid rounds in qualifying, while Jackson Davenport played some outstanding golf in our final event of the fall at Isleworth against some of the best players in collegiate golf.”