Gondrezick, Fever earn first win of season

(Photo courtesy Indiana Fever)

Kysre Gondrezick now has the first WNBA victory of her career under her belt. 

The Indiana Fever (1-4) defeated the Washington Mystics 89-77 Sunday for its first win of the season. Gondrezick logged just over eight minutes of action and netted a 3-pointer. 

The former Mountaineer guard has appeared in all five games so far for the Fever, averaging 11.7 minutes per game and 4.2 points per game. The No. 4 overall draft pick is 8-22 from the field, including 5-12 from beyond the arc. 

It’s a busy week ahead for the Fever, who will host the Mystics again Tuesday. Then, it’s off to Los Vegas for back-to-back games with the Aces Friday and Sunday. 

