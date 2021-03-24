Gondrezick selected as Region 3 finalist for WBCA All-America Team

Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been selected as a Region 3 finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division I All-America Team, announced Wednesday.

The WBCA selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.

In 28 contests this season, Gondrezick led West Virginia in scoring 17 times and averaged 19.5 points per contest, the best mark on the team. During the 2021 postseason, the Benton Harbor, Michigan, native led the Mountaineers with 17 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the floor. She led WVU in scoring twice this postseason with a pair of 26-point performances.

Last week, Gondrezick was selected as the 29th All-America selection in WVU program history after earning Honorable Mention status on this year’s Associated Press (AP) All-America Team. The redshirt senior is the first All-American for West Virginia since Tynice Martin in 2019 (WBCA) and the first player to be named to the AP All-America team since Teana Muldrow in 2018.

At the end of the regular season, she became the first Mountaineer to be honored as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection since Tynice Martin in 2019 and the third since joining the league in 2012-13 (Bria Holmes). Earlier this year, Gondrezick was named to the midseason watch list for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year, the second Mountaineer in the last two years to be recognized on the award’s watch list (Tynice Martin).

Against TCU on Jan. 30, the redshirt senior guard tallied a career-high 30 points in the win, becoming the first Mountaineer to finish with 30 or more points in a game since Teana Muldrow tallied 33 against St. John’s on March 25, 2018. She was named the Big 12’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Feb. 1, after averaging 27 points per game while leading WVU to a pair of Big 12 road wins

Against the opponents who rank inside the NCAA Evaluation Toll (NET) top 50 this season, Gondrezick led West Virginia to six wins, including a win over then-No. 17 Texas on Jan. 9, and is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. She also has shot 32.6% from 3-point range and 74.2% from the free-throw line against the NET top 50. Additionally, she is averaging 2.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals in those games.

Gondrezick scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games (Jan. 20-Feb. 6) this year, becoming the first WVU player since Teana Muldrow during the 2017-18 season to score 20 or more points in five consecutive games. She also is the first Mountaineer since Tynice Martin in 2018-19 to score 500 or more points in a season. Her 546 points in 2020-21 rank No. 13 in single-season program history.

In total, Gondrezick amassed 25 20-point games during her WVU career, including 15 this season. Among the top-five scorers in the Big 12 this season, Gondrezick made 64 3-pointers, the most in the top five.

Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in scoring 30 times during her three-year career with the team and scored in double figures 49 times during that stretch. Against Lehigh, she tallied 26 points to become the 37th 1,000-point score in program history and finished her Mountaineer career with 1,011 points. Gondrezick also finished her NCAA career with 1,503 points.

The redshirt senior led the Mountaineers in assists (125) and was second on the team in steals (47) this season and was one of two players to rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 this year in scoring, assists and steals (Lauren Heard, TCU). Against Oklahoma, the redshirt senior tallied a career-high eight steals, the most in a game by a Mountaineer since Sarah Miles finished with nine vs. Central Connecticut on Jan. 2, 2011. Her eight steals against the Sooners also are the most recorded in a Big 12 game this season and are tied for the ninth-most in a game in program history.