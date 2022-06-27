WVU running back Lyn-J Dixon gets wrestled out of bounds after a big run in spring practice on April 2, 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

Lyn-J Dixon’s short tenure in Morgantown has come to an end, a source has confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation.

The running back has once again entered the transfer portal after joining the program in December as a graduate transfer. Dixon trained with the team during the spring season and competed in the Gold-Blue Spring Game, taking two carries for seven yards and a touchdown.

The Georgia native started his college career at Clemson, where he played four seasons as a Tiger. He racked up 1,420 rush yards and 13 touchdowns during that span, the bulk of which came during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Dixon’s production slowed in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to WVU in the winter.

Dixon’s transfer paves the way for Tony Mathis Jr. to be WVU’s feature back in 2022. It also opens extra carries for the blossoming duo of sophomores Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson, the latter of whom led all running backs in the Gold-Blue Game with 41 yards.